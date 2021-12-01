Govt decides not to resume scheduled int'l flights from Dec 15; new date to be notified later

The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron.

Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest move also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 asked officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions amid concerns over Omicron.

In a circular on Wednesday, DGCA said in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.

''...an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The watchdog also referred to its circular issued on November 26 wherein it was decided that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15.

On November 28, a day after the Prime Minister's directions regarding the easing of international travel curbs, the government had said the decision to resume the services will be reviewed.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far, the authorities have put in place stricter norms for international passengers.

On November 29, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the situation was being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other ministries regarding ''any further decision'' on resuming scheduled international passenger services.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Scindia had said the decision to resume the flights from December 15 was taken after recognising the increased vaccination coverage across the globe, changing nature of the pandemic and considering the health protocols, which have been put in place for international arrivals.

''However, in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other Ministries, with regard to taking any further decision on the issue,'' the minister had said.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

As of November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

Six COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers of 11 flights that arrived in India from 'at-risk' countries and the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 1,932 international passengers who arrived at nine airports in different parts of the country on Wednesday underwent COVID tests, according to Delhi airport and AAI.

Delhi airport on Wednesday morning said that a total of 1,013 passengers completed their arrival.

An airport official said there was a proposal to charge Rs 1,700 from the international passengers but the plan was dropped. The amount was proposed to be for COVID test as well as food and water during the passengers' stay at the airport.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that a total of 919 international passengers were tested at eight airports and no coronavirus positive cases were found.

The COVID tests were done for the passengers who arrived in international flights between midnight and 9 am on Wednesday.

Out of the total, 300 passengers took Rapid PCR test and 619 passengers took RT-PCR test. ''No positive case found'', AAI said in a series of tweets.

''Eight #AAI's airports operated 33 international flights between 12 midnight to 9AM IST today. Three international flights arrived from 'at risk countries' & 30 from 'non at risk countries'. A total number of 919 passengers were tested at respective airports,'' it said.

An AAI official said international flights arrived at Amritsar, Calicut, Srinagar, Goa, Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy and Kolkata.

In a series of tweets, Delhi airport said operations for international arrivals are running smoothly after the implementation of the new guidelines laid down by the Union health ministry.

''Total 1,013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RT-PCR test.

''792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test, and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test,'' it said.

As per the update by the health ministry on November 30, the 'at-risk' list includes ''countries in Europe including The United Kingdom'', South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China and Mauritius.

Other countries in the list are New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

