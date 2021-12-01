Airline passengers entering Denmark from Doha or Dubai must take mandatory COVID-19 test - Danish health minister

Airline passengers arriving to Denmark from Doha or Dubai must take a mandatory COVID-19 test, a move aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday.

"People who land from Dubai and Doha must have a test before they leave the airport," Heunicke told a news briefing.

