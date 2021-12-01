Left Menu

Vikas Kumar appointed DMRC's director of operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:59 IST
Vikas Kumar appointed DMRC's director of operations
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has appointed Vikas Kumar, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, as the director of operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMRC has the largest operational metro network in the country, spanning over 390 km, and has strengthened its operation and maintenance (O&M) wing with new appointments, they said.

Vikas Kumar, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, who was earlier working as executive director of operations in the DMRC, has been appointed as Director (Operations), the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

Also, A K Garg, who was so far looking after operation and maintenance, as Director (Operations), has been appointed Director (Infrastructure), it said.

Kumar is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee (1987) and did his M.Tech from IIT-Delhi in 1989.

Director (Operations) will now be primarily looking after matters pertaining to operations, fare and non-fare revenue, last mile connectivity, parking, safety and security, Delhi Metro Rail Academy etc. while, Director (Infrastructure) will be looking after the maintenance of infrastructure including, civil, electrical, signaling and telecommunication, rolling stock, upgrade or renewal issues, solar power, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021