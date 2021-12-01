Olectra, Evey Trans receive order for 100 e-buses from KTCL

Electric mobility firms Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited have received a letter of award (LOA) from the Goa government-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) for 100 electric buses under the Centre's FAME-II scheme, a senior official said.

The order is for the supply of 100 electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years.

K V Pradeep, chairman and managing director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said Evey Trans will procure these 100 electric buses from Olectra Greentech and delivery will be over a period of 12 months.

''During the contract period, the company will undertake the maintenance of these buses. With this new order, the total order book is around 1,530 for electric buses after considering the deliveries already made. The value of this 100 bus contract is approximately Rs 140 crore,'' he said.

Pradeep added, ''Olectra is privileged to get the second order from Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), Goa. Our state-of-the-art electric buses have proved their reliability and efficiency.'' He said his company is successfully operating 30 eco-friendly electric buses in Goa, and delivered another five buses recently.

''The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in the bus enables it to travel up to 200 KMs on a single charge based on traffic conditions,'' he added.

