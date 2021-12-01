Left Menu

01-12-2021
Maha minister's car involved in accident, security personnel injured
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@samant_uday)
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant's car was hit from behind by another vehicle in his convoy in suburban Santacruz here on Wednesday evening, police said.

While the minister was not hurt, a security personnel in the other car was injured, said a police official.

The mishap took place around 8 pm. The brakes of the car which was behind the minister's vehicle probably did not work as the road was wet due to rain, the police official said.

The injured security personnel was admitted to Cooper hospital, he added.

