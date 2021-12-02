U.S. is delaying UK trade deal over post-Brexit concerns -FT

The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminum as Washington's concerns over post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland rise, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

In a communication seen by the newspaper, a U.S. Commerce Department official was quoted as saying that talks with the UK on easing metals tariffs could not move ahead. The official cited U.S. concerns at British threats to trigger Article 16, the report said https://on.ft.com/3olxsUh.

Article 16 is an emergency brake that allows the UK or EU to seek to suspend parts of the Brexit agreement that introduced some checks on the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain if they lead to persistent difficulties. The administration of former President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, citing national security concerns, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union on goods such as motorcycles, whiskey and tobacco.

Britain incorporated those into its new independent tariff system when it completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but is now reviewing the list of products to help protect UK-specific interests.

