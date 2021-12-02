Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March -- sources

President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. A formal announcement extending the requirements through March 18 is expected on Thursday, the sources said. The White House and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declined to comment. TSA in August extended the transportation mask order that runs through Jan. 18.

