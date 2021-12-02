EXCLUSIVE-World Bank backs using $280 million in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
The World Bank's board has endorsed transferring $280 million from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to two aid agencies to help the country cope with a faltering economy following the Taliban takeover and the U.S. withdrawal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund must approve the transfer before the funds could flow to the World Food Program and UNICEF, the sources said, saying the donors were expected to meet on Friday.
