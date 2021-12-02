Japan asks airlines to accommodate needs of returning Japanese

Japan's transport ministry has cancelled its blanket ban on accepting new reservations for inbound flights and asked airlines to accommodate the needs of returning Japanese, the government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had asked the transport ministry to be mindful of returning Japanese given the confusion a suspension of new bookings installed on Wednesday had caused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)