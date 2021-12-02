Left Menu

TIMELINE-Southeast Asia's Grab takes a ride to $40 bln SPAC listing

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-12-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 10:18 IST
Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/singapore-ride-hailing-firm-grabs-nasdaq-debut-set-tone-regional-listings-2021-12-01 on Nasdaq via the world's largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:

2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard Business School venture competition plan 2012: Launches as MyTeksi taxi booking service in Malaysia

2013: Expands to the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore as GrabTaxi April 2014: Announces Series A funding

June 2014: Launches in Indonesia December 2014: Japan's SoftBank invests $250 million in a funding round

August 2015: Becomes a unicorn after $350 million funding round December 2015: Announces a strategic partnership with other ride-hailing companies Ola, Didi, and Lyft that competed against Uber

January 2016: Rebrands to Grab from GrabTaxi to reflect expanding services November 2017: Launches GrabPay payments service for third-party transactions

March 2018: Announces acquisition of Uber's business in Southeast Asia through an all-share deal, Uber becomes a strategic shareholder May 2018: Pilots GrabFood delivery service

July 2018: Unveils "superapp" strategy that provides a range of services under one platform March 2019: Reaches valuation of about $14 billion

December 2020: Wins digital full bank license in Singapore in a partnership with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd April 2021: Agrees to list on Nasdaq through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly $40 billion

(Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

