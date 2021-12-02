Left Menu

China stocks rise as real estate firms gain; Hong Kong up

China stocks rose on Thursday, as real estate developers led gains after seeking to issue domestic bonds. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd and Country Garden Holdings Co surged more than 3% each as they planned to sell bonds to raise money. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.4%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-12-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 10:36 IST
China stocks rise as real estate firms gain; Hong Kong up
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
China stocks rose on Thursday, as real estate developers led gains after seeking to issue domestic bonds. Hong Kong stocks edged up on the back of gains in financials and property shares, while a rebound in tech shares on Wednesday failed to sustain. The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,854.63 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,577.03 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.2% to 23,714.00 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 8,467.66. ** Real estate developers gained 1.8%. Three Chinese developers plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion).

** Analysts said this shows Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector. ** But China's property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed.

** Securities firms and automobiles added 1.1% each, while construction engineering shares rose 1.9%. ** The media subindex lost 1.7%.

** In Hong Kong, the financials subindex gained 1%, with HSBC Holdings and China Construction Bank Corp up 2% each. ** Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 2.4%. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd and Country Garden Holdings Co surged more than 3% each as they planned to sell bonds to raise money.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.4%. ** Alibaba Group extended losses to fall 3.3% to a record low of HK$121.5, after missing quarterly revenue expectations and forecasting slow growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

