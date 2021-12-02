Accolite Digital acquires Abyeti Technologies; strengthens product engineering capabilities

BANGALORE, India and DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, the best-in-class digital transformation services provider, announced the acquisition of Abyeti Technologies, a leading provider of product engineering services to enterprise software product companies across multiple domains and technologies.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Abyeti helps leading software product companies to expand their product development capabilities, particularly when they embark on mergers and acquisitions. Abyeti also has a fast-growing footprint in the payments space.

''Our acquisition of Abyeti is an important milestone in our evolution, which will enable us to identify untapped growth opportunities and further accelerate growth in our digital engineering practice,'' said Leela Kaza, Founder and CEO of Accolite Digital. ''We are confident that Abyeti's team of highly talented technologists will be extremely additive to the growth of our technology vertical as we look to grow it 2X in the coming year through organic initiatives and M&A. Following this acquisition, we remain highly focused on accelerating our M&A strategy to complement our goal of scaling revenues to $500 M by 2025.'' ''We are excited to be part of Accolite Family as Accolite continues its evolution to be the World's most preferred design-led product engineering services provider,'' said Kumar Vikas, CEO of Abyeti Technologies. ''There are tremendous synergies between the two organizations, and this partnership will be a significant enabler to Accolite's growth in the technology vertical.'' About Accolite Digital Accolite Digital is a leading digital transformation services provider that delivers design-driven, complex digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. The Company's differentiated services span digital product engineering, cloud and DevOps, data and AI, customer experience, cyber security, and design services. Accolite Digital provides these services to the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. With more than 2,500 professionals globally, Accolite has presence across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, with digital labs in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai.

For more information visit: www.accolite.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228338/Accolite_Logo_Grey.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)