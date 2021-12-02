Repeat watching, The Last Resort for viewers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): As a novel concept always attracts movie lovers, Bollywood's latest Sci-Fi thriller, The Last Resort, is compelling viewers to watch this movie again and again to unravel the time loop mystery. Written by Ajit Jagtap, Bollywood's promising new voice in Thriller and Sci-Fi genre, and directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, The Last Resort is an edge-of-the-seat film where people are curious to know what is going to happen next. From the makers of A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peacekeepers, a documentary that won many prestigious awards in international film festivals, The Last Resort is promoted with the tagline "Don't Let Your Fears Choose Your Destiny." From delusion to deja vu and desperation to daring, The Last Resort surrealistically portrays human emotions in varied conditions and situations. As Saugat Bhattacharya teams up with a strong cast, including Brijendra Kala, Reecha Sinha, Vaishnavi Macdonald, and Saugat himself, something extraordinary was predicted, but he stunned the audience beyond their expectations.

The power-packed performances by Brijendra Kala, Reecha Sinha, Vaishnavi Macdonald, and Saugat Bhattacharya give the audience recurring goose-bumps throughout the movie. The Last Resort streamed on Biigg Bang on November 19th, and from the very next day, producer Irfan Izhar is not only receiving appreciation e-mails, but many are requesting him to make the sequel of this unconventional movie. People have been fed up with watching crime and violence in the guise of realism. In contrast, The Last Resort is a hair-raising thriller that revolves around the time loop. The leading lady of the movie, Reecha Sinha, on being a part of The Last Resort, said, "What attracted me towards the script was the fact that the resort was the hero of the film. There is a clock in the film, which also plays an integral role in the film. The family goes to this resort, and then, lots of twists and turns happen. We felt the chills even while shooting for the film."

Irfan Izhar seeks tremendous potential for new filmmakers on the sprawling OTT platforms. Through Entertainment Box, his production house in Mumbai, in partnership with Suraj Mishra, they are keen to entertain people with quality content on OTTs. According to him, OTTs have opened new vistas for filmmakers. He said, "If the content is good, a producer doesn't have to struggle to appease distributors. Though from the commercial point of view, OTT cannot replace theatres, it will go hand in hand with theatres." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)