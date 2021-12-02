Left Menu

Repeat watching, The Last Resort for viewers

As a novel concept always attracts movie lovers, Bollywood's latest Sci-Fi thriller, The Last Resort, is compelling viewers to watch this movie again and again to unravel the time loop mystery. Written by Ajit Jagtap, Bollywood's promising new voice in Thriller and Sci-Fi genre, and directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, The Last Resort is an edge-of-the-seat film where people are curious to know what is going to happen next.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:20 IST
Repeat watching, The Last Resort for viewers
The Last Resort. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): As a novel concept always attracts movie lovers, Bollywood's latest Sci-Fi thriller, The Last Resort, is compelling viewers to watch this movie again and again to unravel the time loop mystery. Written by Ajit Jagtap, Bollywood's promising new voice in Thriller and Sci-Fi genre, and directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, The Last Resort is an edge-of-the-seat film where people are curious to know what is going to happen next. From the makers of A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peacekeepers, a documentary that won many prestigious awards in international film festivals, The Last Resort is promoted with the tagline "Don't Let Your Fears Choose Your Destiny." From delusion to deja vu and desperation to daring, The Last Resort surrealistically portrays human emotions in varied conditions and situations. As Saugat Bhattacharya teams up with a strong cast, including Brijendra Kala, Reecha Sinha, Vaishnavi Macdonald, and Saugat himself, something extraordinary was predicted, but he stunned the audience beyond their expectations.

The power-packed performances by Brijendra Kala, Reecha Sinha, Vaishnavi Macdonald, and Saugat Bhattacharya give the audience recurring goose-bumps throughout the movie. The Last Resort streamed on Biigg Bang on November 19th, and from the very next day, producer Irfan Izhar is not only receiving appreciation e-mails, but many are requesting him to make the sequel of this unconventional movie. People have been fed up with watching crime and violence in the guise of realism. In contrast, The Last Resort is a hair-raising thriller that revolves around the time loop. The leading lady of the movie, Reecha Sinha, on being a part of The Last Resort, said, "What attracted me towards the script was the fact that the resort was the hero of the film. There is a clock in the film, which also plays an integral role in the film. The family goes to this resort, and then, lots of twists and turns happen. We felt the chills even while shooting for the film."

Irfan Izhar seeks tremendous potential for new filmmakers on the sprawling OTT platforms. Through Entertainment Box, his production house in Mumbai, in partnership with Suraj Mishra, they are keen to entertain people with quality content on OTTs. According to him, OTTs have opened new vistas for filmmakers. He said, "If the content is good, a producer doesn't have to struggle to appease distributors. Though from the commercial point of view, OTT cannot replace theatres, it will go hand in hand with theatres." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021