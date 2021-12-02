Mercedes-Benz delivers over 1,000 units under 'Retail of the Future' platform

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it has delivered over 1,000 units through its new format of retailing cars in India with a 'direct to customer model, under which it owns the entire stock of new cars for sale.

Rolled out in October this year, the company said it has witnessed ''tremendous acceptance'' of the new business model of 'Retail of the Future' with over 2,000 confirmed orders.

''Delivering the thousandth Mercedes-Benz within a short span under the ROTF (Retail of the Future) platform strongly validates our vision of reimagining customer excellence while empowering the franchise partners financially with this new business model,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

He further said, ''it gives us tremendous confidence about ROTF as the future of luxury retail since our customers were highly convinced with this new retail experience, which enriched their customer journey with Mercedes-Benz.'' Schwenk said the company's focus remains to deliver the remaining vehicles to customers and gather further sales momentum with ROTF.

The company said its franchise partners across markets witnessed better customer experience and a faster turn-around time with the new business model.

Mercedes-Benz India also said it is committed to offering price protection to customers who have booked their cars and are waiting for more than four months for select models.

The price protection is also applicable for select models such as A-Class, GLA, and E-Class until December 31, 2021.

The company further said it has also extended the price protection to those customers who have booked the GLE 400 and GLE 400d SUVs, and have been waiting since April to get the delivery.

