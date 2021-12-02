Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from January to offset rise in input costs

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Thursday said it is planning to increase vehicle prices from January next year to offset the impact of the rise in input costs. The price rise has been planned for January 2022, and the increase shall vary for different models, it added.

Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is planning to increase vehicle prices from January next year to offset the impact of the rise in input costs. The price increase would vary from model to model, the auto major said, without sharing the details. ''Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike,'' MSI said in a regulatory filing. The price rise has been planned for January 2022, and the increase shall vary for different models, it added. The company sells a range of models, starting from hatchback Alto to S-Cross SUV in the country.

