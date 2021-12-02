Magenta in partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility deploys 100 electric cargo vehicles

Integrated electric vehicle solutions firm Magenta on Thursday said it has deployed 100 electric cargo vehicles under its EVET brand in Bengaluru, in partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility.

Magenta, which launched its e-mobility platform under the EVET (Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport) brand earlier this year, said it plans to have 500 electric vehicles (EV) in its fleet in Bengaluru.

Under EVET, Magenta is already operating over 110 electric cargo transport services using the electric mobility platform.

The new 100 electric cargo fleet is meant for last-mile delivery, the company said in a statement.

''We realised that while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, all they need is a complete solution and an ecosystem. Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services,'' Magenta CEO & Founder Maxson Lewis said.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) Founder and Chairman Uday Narang said Magenta will deploy the company's 'Rage+' electric three-wheelers.

''This is just the beginning of OSM's partnership with Magenta and we plan to introduce thousands of EVs in the next year. For us this is just the beginning of the journey together and lots more electric miles to conquer, empowering electric mobility in India in its truest sense,'' he added.

Magenta said it is also rolling out FaaS (fleet as a service), enabling fleet owners, fleet operators, and driver entrepreneurs to plan, book, and pay for bundled single stop EV services including fleet, charging and parking services.

''This will be rolled out in Bengaluru, where Magenta went live with more than 150 charging points last month,'' it added.

