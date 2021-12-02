NGO Live to Inspire collaborates with Ayush Jain to educate masses with free computer classes

In an attempt to increase the computer literacy rate among the masses of the country, NGO Live To Inspire in collaboration with social activist Ayush Jain has launched various free computer classes aiming to make the concept of digital education popular. Under this initiative, the NGO has brought forth more than 25000 minutes of high-quality courses for young students to become equipped with practical skills, which include - Microsoft Office, C programming, java programming, AutoCAD, English learning modules, animation, mobile programming, security, working online, operating system guides, database, useful computer skills, online services, business skill. Learning these skills will help children get good jobs and be self-sufficient as well as an innovator in the competitive world.

The initiative comes under the '141 Sustainable Skills Drive', a project that is being fulfilled by the 'Live to Inspire' charitable trust and the 'United First' initiative. United First with the support of the Dhruvisha group has set a vision of adopting 50,000 students and providing them with the best quality digital education. Alongside this digital education campaign, Ayush Jain has also effectively led movements and campaigns aimed towards bringing a positive environmental change. They have started a global movement with Plantable Pencils. In the 'Plantable Pencil Movement', the group is urging individuals to use pencil stubs that can be planted when they are too short to write with as this gives it a new lease on life, instead of being thrown away, and the pencil becomes a symbol of sustainability.

He has started 15 community kitchens and has even distributed more than 7 million food packets across 15 States and 2 Union Territories with the help of United First. Additionally, along with the support of 'InsaniyatEkDharam,' the group has led a movement aimed towards bringing sustainable environmental changes. To fight against Covid and to protect the frontline workers of the nation, the group has served several police stations in Bengaluru with temperature measuring devices as well as hand washing sanitizer. For a humanitarian cause, they have also completed the cremation process of more than 192 unidentified bodies during the pandemic.

