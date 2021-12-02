Left Menu

The company expects to see 5,000 deployments by the end of FY23, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:28 IST
Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 EV three-wheeler cargo vehicle from MoEVing
Electric vehicle maker Euler Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,000 units of its recently launched HiLoad EV three-wheeler cargo vehicle from MoEVing.

Gurgaon-based MoEVing, a holistic technology player focused on full-stack solutions for mass EV adoption, will deploy these vehicles across India.

The vehicle delivery from Euler Motors is expected to commence from December 2021 and will carry through till the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

''Euler Motors and MoEVing share a synergy of vision in the EV space, and we are delighted to be partnering with them and further our mission to achieve zero-emission logistics, with the unparalleled product, technology and ecosystem solutions.

''We have already deployed 100 HiLoads on the road within 10 days of the product launch, which is a strong testament of how we are inspiring customer confidence in our product,'' Euler Motors Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar said.

MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikas Mishra said India is on the right track with regards to electric mobility, and commercial logistics will spearhead this transition. ''Our mission at MoEVing is to grow our electric fleet to 1,00,000 by 2025. Euler Motors' product, HiLoad, is a compelling solution with the technology prowess to the problem of EV adoption in India's unique scenario,'' Mishra said.

Euler Motors said that with the latest order, the post-launch order lineup for HiLoad has crossed 3,500 vehicles, including orders from Flipkart, BigBasket and Udaan, with deliveries expected to complete over the next 12-18 months. The company expects to see 5,000 deployments by the end of FY23, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

