Foreign tourism to Spain soars in October, still much lower than 2019

The number of foreign tourists coming to Spain jumped five-fold in October from the same month a year ago to 5.13 million as reduced travel restrictions encouraged visitors, official statistics showed on Thursday. The number of foreign tourists was still about two thirds the number in October 2019, when 7.59 million foreigners travelled to Spain.

Tourists spent a total of 5.59 billion euros ($6.33 billion)in the country, up from around 864 million euros in October 2020 but still much less than the 8.32 billion euros spent in October 2019. ($1 = 0.8835 euros)

