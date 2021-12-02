Left Menu

Proposals sent to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries for air bubble agrement: Scindia

Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear from them, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha as he was replying to a question asked by IUMLs E T Mohammed Basheer.

Proposals sent to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries for air bubble agrement: Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India has sent a proposal to Saudi Arabia and nine other countries for operating flights under air bubble agreement, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

As on November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

''We have 10 proposals pending for air bubble agreement. We have forwarded the proposals to these countries. Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear from them,'' Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha as he was replying to a question asked by IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer.

