Hong Kong shares close higher on financials, property strength

** However, Tencent Holdings and Meituan added more than 1% each. ** Hong Kong-listed gambling stocks, which tumbled for three straight sessions after arrests of 11 people in Macau, rebounded 1.7% at close.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:22 IST
Hong Kong shares close higher on financials, property strength

Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday on the back of gains in the financials and property sectors, while a rebound in tech stocks on Wednesday failed to sustain. The Hang Seng index rose 0.6% to 23,788.93, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 8,506.36 points.

** The financials subindex gained 1.3%, with HSBC Holdings and China Construction Bank Corp up 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively. ** Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 2.4%. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd surged 3.1% and Country Garden Holdings Co jumped 4.1%, as they planned to sell bonds to raise money.

** Corporate bonds issued by real estate companies nearly tripled in November from the previous month to 37.1 billion yuan ($5.82 billion), the official China Securities Journal reported. ** "We expect the government to take further steps to stabilise the sector," Fitch Ratings said in a note.

** "However, any further policy loosening will be measured, given the government's clear intent to see deleveraging in the sector and curb speculative demand." ** The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 0.7%.

** Alibaba Group extended losses to fall 2.5% to a record low, after missing quarterly revenue expectations and forecasting slow growth. ** However, Tencent Holdings and Meituan added more than 1% each.

** Hong Kong-listed gambling stocks, which tumbled for three straight sessions after arrests of 11 people in Macau, rebounded 1.7% at close. ($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

