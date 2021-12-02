Dutch say "large majority" of 62 flight passengers with COVID were vaccinated

A "large majority" of 62 passengers on two flights from South Africa who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arrival in the Netherlands on Nov. 26 had been vaccinated, Dutch authorities said on Thursday.

Under rules in place at the time, passengers were able to board the flight from Johannesburg and Cape Town with either proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.

