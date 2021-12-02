Dutch say "large majority" of 62 flight passengers with COVID were vaccinated
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:28 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
A "large majority" of 62 passengers on two flights from South Africa who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arrival in the Netherlands on Nov. 26 had been vaccinated, Dutch authorities said on Thursday.
Under rules in place at the time, passengers were able to board the flight from Johannesburg and Cape Town with either proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johannesburg
- South Africa
- Netherlands
- Dutch
- Cape Town
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa
India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup
South Africa's Eskom plans to suspend power cuts on Thursday evening
Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket
Rugby-Marchant on the wing for England against South Africa