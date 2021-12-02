Left Menu

Loans worth Rs 2.82 lakh crore sanctioned under ECLGS

The existing overall guarantee limit under the ECLGS has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and the scheme has been extended up to March 31, 2022.

  • Country:
  • India

As much as Rs 2.82 lakh crore of loans have been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as of November 19, MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha.

The ECLGS is under the operational domain of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services (DFS).

''As informed by DFS, as on November 19, 2021, Rs 2.82 lakh crore of loans have been sanctioned under the scheme,'' he said in a written reply. The existing overall guarantee limit under the ECLGS has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and the scheme has been extended up to March 31, 2022. The last date of disbursement under the scheme has been extended to June 30, 2022.

