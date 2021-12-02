Left Menu

Tata Power, ama Stays & Trails tie up to set up EV charging stations

02-12-2021
Tata Power, ama Stays & Trails tie up to set up EV charging stations
Tata Power has collaborated with amã Stays & Trails, India's first branded homestay portfolio by Indian Hotels Company Ltd, to set up EV charging stations at over 30 of its villas and heritage bungalows across 11 destinations.

A rising demand for sustainable transport infrastructure has resulted in an increasing number of hospitality brands investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging points, a statement said.

The collaboration is a step forward in catering to the evolving needs of environmentally-conscious customers by reducing their travel carbon footprint and embracing a more sustainable future.

This marks an important step for both flagship Tata Group companies in furthering their commitment towards adopting more sustainable and cost-efficient business practices. Under the partnership, Tata Power EZ Charge has established EV chargers for guests staying at the amã Stays & Trails homestays.

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 1,000 EV charging points across 180 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

