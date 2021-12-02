Bookings for Boom Motors' EV bike cross Rs 400 crore
Coimbatore, Dec 2 (PTI): City-based Boom Motors, the new high-tech Indian EV brand, on Wednesday announced that over 36,000 bookings have been made so far for the newly launched Boom Corbett which would be rolled out from January next year.
The bike with swappable batteries was a head-turner and received accolades from EV enthusiasts across the country and the company.has roped in 60-plus dealers across the country and are looking at tying up with an additional 250 dealers by 2022.
With the pre-bookings, the company crosses Rs 400 crore.
“We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we have received for the Boom Corbett. The response is a clear indication of customer preference shifting to electric vehicles. The company's mission is to move to sustainable mobility. The positive reception to our bike is a testament to the value proposition of Boom Motors. People have shown immense faith in our product and in the company's vision – we are committed to working doubly hard to deliver these vehicles as soon as possible to our customers,'' Boom Motors CEO and Co-Founder Aniruth Ravi Narayan said in a press release here.
The company is aiming to exceed one lakh unit sales in the next one year by expanding its manufacturing unit here, he said.
