Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 47 to Rs 2,696 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trends in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 47, or 1.71 per cent, to Rs 2,696 per quintal with an open interest of 47,540 lots.

