Ukraine and EU's Borrell discuss possible economic sanctions on Russia: tweet
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Thursday to speed up work on specific economic restrictions which could hit the Russian economy if Moscow launches a new offensive, Kuleba said. Ukraine and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into open war between the two neighbours.
"We discussed the need to deter Russia and speed up work on specific economic restrictions which will be able to hit the Russian economy should Moscow decide to launch a new stage of aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Josep Borrell
- NATO
- Ukraine
- European Union's
- Kuleba
- Russia
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
ALSO READ
UK, Ukraine unwilling to be hostile toward Russia: Joint Statement
Dutch head back to World Cup; playoffs for Turkey, Ukraine
Ukraine, Britain say they are not trying to undermine or encircle Russia
Ukraine sees no sign of bigger Russian gas supply to Europe
Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine