Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  Country:
  • India

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 9.10 to Rs 1,186.9 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 9.10, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 1,186.9 per 10 kg in 35,525 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

