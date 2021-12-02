Brinton Pharma gets top award for pioneering an impact on Indian industry - Healthcare

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman and Managing Director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals received the coveted "Pioneering an impact on Indian industry - Healthcare" award during the Rise Startup to Unicorn Conclave 2021 for driving the company to dizzying heights of success through innovative practices. Receiving the award at the hands of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal at a function held in New Delhi on 27th Nov, Rahulkumar Darda said, the honour recognised the tireless work put in by the entire Brinton team which emphasised on innovation to succeed.

Rahul Darda, in fact, has been driving Brinton from the front as an innovative pharmaceutical company leaning on emerging technologies right from research to formulation development with a view to offer world-class products at affordable costs. Brinton, the Indian Pharmaceutical Multinational, which has a strong presence in dermatology, paediatric, respiratory and family specialties. It was also in the news for being only second pharma company in India to have launched and also exported Faviton, an antiviral drug against COVID-19.

In pharmaceutical production, India interestingly ranks 3rd and 14th in volume and value respectively. With its market value predicted to reach $ 35 billion by 2025 as per Mckinsey report, ambitious Indian pharma companies now want to expand into global markets. "We have come a long way. The world now acknowledges our research and product development quality. An award of this kind encourages us to do better, to come up with more creative interventions leading to wonderful formulations that improve the quality of life as such," Rahulkumar Darda said.

With its network of subsidiaries and representative offices in the UK, US, Africa, France, Europe and the Middle East besides India, Brinton has been registering organic and consistent growth due to teamwork and innovative practices put in place by Rahulkumar Darda. The company, notably, had received Maharashtra State Best Employer Award 2021 in a high-profile event held in Mumbai on November 23. "We are really glad to get two awards in a gap of few days. We are humbled and we will continue to strive for excellence," said Lt Col Alok K Das (R), Chief People Officer, Brinton Pharma.

"Brinton is an employee centric company. Our goal is to provide stability, prosperity and wellbeing of employees by creating an ecosystem of equal growth and learning," Lt Col Alok further added. Others who graced Monday's function include Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport & Highway, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways along with other ministers and dignitaries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)