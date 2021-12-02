Boom Motors aims to sell one lakh units; to strengthen dealership network

(Eds: adds details) Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI): Electric vehicle maker Boom Motors has set a target of selling over one lakh units of its latest bike Boom Corbett in the next one year.

Boom Motors has roped in over 60 dealers across the country and has planned to set up an additional 250 dealers by 2022, a company statement said here on Thursday. ''The company aims to exceed one lakh unit sales in the next one year by expanding its manufacturing unit in Coimbatore'', the statement said.

The company said it has received bookings for over 36,000 vehicles breaching Rs 400 crore for its latest bike Boom Corbett. The bike equipped with swappable batteries was a head turner at the launch and received accolades from electric vehicle enthusiasts.

''We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we have received for the Boom Corbett. The response is a clear indication of customer preference shifting to electric vehicles'', company CEO and Co-Founder Anirudh Ravi Narayanan said.

The bikes are expected to hit the roads by January 2022.

Narayanan said the positive reception to the bike was a 'testament' to the value proposition of Boom Motors. ''People have shown faith in our product and in the company's vision - we are committed to working doubly hard to deliver these vehicles as as possible to our customers''.

In November, Boom Motors rolled out the Boom Corbett at Rs 89,999.The vehicle can hit a top speed of 75 km per hour with the two battery option and can support 200 kg loading.

The bike has been fully designed and developed in the country suitable for Indian driving conditions and the company claimed that it was the first EV maker to have service touch points across the country.

