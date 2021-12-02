Left Menu

3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India in 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:37 IST
3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India in 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths: Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during the calendar year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as many as 1,51,113 people were killed in road accidents in India during 2019, while a total number of accidents in the country stood at 4,49,002.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said during the current financial year, the National Highways Authority of India has monetized 390 km under Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode with a concession value of Rs 7,350 crore and CAPEX of Rs 495 crore.

''An additional length of 450 km has also been bid out through Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model in 3 bundles,'' he added.

According to the minister, further, 86 stretches with an aggregate length of around 4,912 km have been identified.

''The priority, mode of monetization, expected upfront realization amount, and capital cost involved, shall be determined in accordance with the government norms, on the basis of project viability and market appetite prevalent at the time of bidding,'' he said.

Gadkari said NHAI has identified 5,500 km, 7,300 km and 8,900 km length of National Highways (NHs) stretches for monetization, respectively, in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.

Road assets worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore will be monetized over four years till FY25 under the ambitious national asset monetization plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021