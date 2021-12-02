Make available all health, education services online: IT secretary to CSC

Government-promoted CSC SPV should provide all health and education-related services available online in the country through its franchisees across India, a top Electronics and IT ministry official said Thursday.

Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney at a CSC event said the government desires to bring all services online for citizens through platforms like Umang App and Digilocker.

''In the coming days, I believe, it will be possible to provide all kinds of services through Umang app and Digilocker.

''In the coming days, you will be able to keep a health record in Digilocker. CSC should be first to speed all services that are becoming available on new platforms in India,'' Sawhney said.

The Common Services Centre on the eve made a series of new services launch, including CSCPay and Whstapp chatbot-based 'CSC Health Services Helpdesk', which people can scan to pay for the services at common service centres.

''CSCPay is a pure-play UPI-based application developed by CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. The application provides a safe, secure and convenient solution for cashless transactions to everyone across the country.

''CSCPay will on-board about four lakh VLEs (village-level entrepreneurs) as merchants within the UPI framework,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

CSC SPV launched a dedicated helpline on WhatsApp, called 'CSC Health Services Helpdesk', to provide teleconsultation solutions for people including in rural and remotest parts of India for free.

The helpdesk on WhatsApp makes it easy for people to seek support from administration, consult with doctors, access a wide range of COVID-19-related resources and get their queries addressed.

Sawhney said that in the coming days, people will be to get their health records in Digilocker and use the same for consulting doctors in whichever hospital they go.

''CSC's telehealth consultation has played an important role in providing primary healthcare services at the grass-root level. We are confident that an extension of this on WhatsApp will be our next level in ensuring that primary healthcare services are available to the remotest population in our country,'' Tyagi said.

CSC SPV at the event signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RailTel to leverage each other's strength for increasing broadband penetration in rural and semi-urban areas for bridging the digital divide.

CSC also signed an agreement with fertiliser company IFFCO for bringing environmental economic change in rural India through nano urea and speciality fertilisers.

Vodafone India Foundation and Learning Link Foundation joined CSC in their digital and financial literacy project by contributing eight mobile vans which will be deployed in eight districts.

A similar contribution has been made by Dell Technologies for CSC Academy to provide six mobile vans in six districts with an objective to provide skill courses, financial literacy, digital literacy and other citizen-centric services through mobile vans.

