Adecco supports Plan International's 'Saksham' in its endeavour to upskill youth, especially girls, from urban and rural disadvantaged areas

~ The initiative aims at upskilling training with the intention of empowering the youth with financial independence ~ MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, a leading global workforce provider, is joining hands with Plan India, through their Saksham initiative which undertakes an intensive upskilling program for underprivileged youth. The initiative aims at upskilling over 200 enrolled women & men between 18-24 years of age from the disadvantaged communities of Bengaluru and help them improve their technical, vocational, and life skill knowledge and support at least 60% of them secure decent employment. In addition, the program will provide skill building and job-oriented career counselling to over 300 youth.

The Adecco Group commits towards ethical social projects to provide education and job training opportunities across the globe. As a part of a successful collaboration with Plan International globally for their flagship engagement Program Win4Youth, the Adecco Group has made an annual contribution of US$500,000 to Plan International to support youth employment and youth economic empowerment programs across various countries.

Vidya Sagar Gannamani, Chairman and Managing Director, Adecco India, said, '' We are experiencing some of the most significant challenges in the labour market that India has seen in the recent past. Our strategic vision is to enable sustainable and lifelong employability and we believe that we have a critical role to play in helping rebalance our world for the benefit of all. We are committed to playing our part by providing the right opportunities and jobs of dignity to underprivileged youth and leading by example in how we conduct our business. The goal of our partnership with Saksham is to combine our expertise in the world of work with Plan International's strong position as the representative uplifting underprivileged communities.'' Plan India's Saksham initiative supports youth, especially girls, from urban and rural disadvantaged areas with free, market-oriented vocational skills, as well as job and entrepreneurial training. The programme also goes several steps further and includes basic IT skills, presentation, etiquette and basic business conversational skills in the training. Saksham has a strong focus on training that challenges gender stereotypes and widespread discrimination. Saksham engages parents, communities, and employers on the subjects of gender equality, equal opportunities, and economic empowerment of girls and women.

So far the programme has successfully skilled and placed more than 5,500 young people, including 3,400 young women, in new economy jobs across hospitality, retail and IT-enabled services.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India, said,''Plan India's Saksham program seeks to usher market oriented vocational skills among young women and men so that they can contribute to India's economic development story. As skilled workforce, the youth trainees of the Saksham program are more confident, economically secure and build a sustainable future for themselves and their families. Also, the program teaches life skills, financial literacy and inclusion which enables the trainees, especially young women to acquire skills to make decisions for themselves and walk the path of success. The Plan India – Adecco partnership forwards this vision by encouraging young girls and women to build their employability skills and contribute to nation building.'' About the Adecco Group The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in 57 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies, and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers our employees.

The Adecco Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

About Plan India Plan India is a nationally registered not for profit organisation striving to advance children's rights and equality for girls, thus creating a lasting impact in the lives of vulnerable and excluded children and their communities.

Since 1979, Plan India and its partners have improved the lives of millions of children and young people by enabling them access to protection, quality education and healthcare services, a healthy environment, livelihood opportunities and participation in decisions which affect their lives. Plan India is a member of the Plan International Federation, an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International is active in more than 70 countries.

