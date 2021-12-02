Left Menu

India says engaged with NSG members for support for early decision on its membership bid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:32 IST
India says engaged with NSG members for support for early decision on its membership bid
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it continues to engage with members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) for support for an early decision on the country's bid for membership of the grouping.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that the US has publicly reaffirmed its support for India's entry into the NSG.

''The government continues to engage with members of the NSG, at the appropriate levels, for support for an early decision on India's membership by the group,'' he said, replying to a question.

The 48-member NSG is an elite club of countries that deals with the trade in nuclear technology and fissile materials besides contributing to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

China has been stridently opposing India's NSG bid primarily on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Its opposition has made India's entry into the group difficult as the NSG works on the principle of consensus.

Muraleedharan also said the government has been according the ''highest priority'' to advance the UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms, including India's candidature for permanent membership in a ''reformed Security Council''.

''India is actively engaged in the ongoing inter-governmental negotiations on the UNSC reform at the UN and has been working with other reform-oriented countries through its membership of the G-4 (India, Brazil, Germany and Japan) and the L.69 Group,'' he said.

The L.69 is a cross-regional grouping of developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. ''The US has expressed public support to India's candidature for permanent membership in an expanded UNSC,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021