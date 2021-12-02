Heavy industries min organising stakeholders' meet on Dec 4 in Goa for strategies on EV promotion

The heavy industries ministry is organizing a conference of all stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and start-ups, in Goa on December 4 to work out strategies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and attract investment in the manufacturing of EVs, batteries, and high-tech auto components, an official statement said on Thursday.

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will be the chief guest at the round table conference, in which state transport ministers, chief secretaries, senior officers, industry leaders from the automotive sector, start-ups, and technical experts are participating.

''The conference aims to work out strategies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in India and attract investment in manufacturing of EVs, batteries and high-technology automotive components in India,'' it said.

The automobile industry contributes nearly 6.4 percent to India's GDP and 35 percent to manufacturing GDP and is a leading employment provider.

India ranks No. 1 in the world in two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors manufacturing and No. 5 in passenger and commercial vehicles manufacturing.

The size of Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is USD 80.8 billion with exports of USD 11.7 billion.

The size of the auto component industry is USD 57 billion with exports of USD 15 billion and imports of USD 17.7 billion.

In the global automotive trade of USD 1.5 trillion, India's share is less than two percent with total exports of USD 27 billion. India's share of advanced automotive components is only 3 percent compared to 18 percent globally, which is estimated to further grow to 30 percent by 2030.

The ministry said that in the post-pandemic world, with a renewed thrust on climate change, there is a disruptive change happening in the global automotive scenario with a big boost to future technology EVs having zero-emission.

Steps taken to promote EVs include Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India II (FAME India II) scheme; National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC); and Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components.

''Other key interventions by the government to promote EVs include reduction of GST from 12 to 5 percent, income tax deduction on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase EVs, delicensing of EV charging by declaring it as a service and not the sale of electricity, amendment of building by-laws codes and town planning rules for the provision of EV charging stations, green license plates for EVs, etc,'' it added.

