NE accounts for about 10% of market share of direct selling industry of India

The direct selling industry of North East region accounts for nearly 10 per cent of nationwide market share, with Assam commanding the major chunk in the region, as per a survey by Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

The industry also provides huge employment opportunities for the youth, with over 3 lakh people engaged in total in the NE states, it said.

The direct selling industry of NE region touched Rs 1,621 crore in 2019-20, accounting for 9.66 per cent market share, a press release quoting the IDSA survey for 2019-20 said on Thursday.

Of this, Assam accounted for Rs 771.6 crore, which translates to 47.59 per cent of the total revenue of the NE market.

Assam is placed at number nine in the pecking order in the country, accounting for 4.59 per cent of gross national direct selling revenue.

The release further said the direct selling industry in Assam has contributed in excess of Rs 100 crore in taxes to the state exchequer.

This industry provides livelihoods to 2,00,000 people in Assam, and another 1,60,000 direct sellers in the remaining states of NE, it added.

The overall Indian direct selling industry was valued at Rs 16,776 crore in 2019-20 as compared to Rs 13,080 crore in 2018-19, with the country registering the highest year-on-year growth rate of approximately 28 per cent, making it the fastest growing direct selling market amongst the top 20 direct selling countries globally.

To explore the potential of the industry in NE region, a first-of-its-kind North East Direct Selling Expo, anchored by the IDSA was also held here on Thursday, which brought together Assam’s policy establishment, direct selling industry leaders, market experts and direct sellers, the release said.

The IDSA is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India and acts as an interface between the industry and policy-making bodies of the government, facilitating the cause of the direct selling industry in the country.

Speaking on occasion, IDSA chairman Rajat Banerji said, “The NE states have been registering a steady growth in terms of revenues. We are grateful to the government establishment also for their interest in encouraging this industry.” Chetan Bhardwaj, general manager, IDSA, thanked the Assam government for its evaluation and unstinted support to the direct selling industry while also being committed to protect legitimate rights and interest of direct sellers and consumers.

“We will continue to contribute and provide subject matter expertise, data or information to the Government of Assam so as to ensure the best possible prospect for the growth, care and protection of the industry, while also addressing all valid concerns and risks that may affect our industry and the states that our companies operate in,” Bhardwaj added.

The Expo included a session dedicated to women direct sellers titled “Direct Selling – The Torch Bearer of Women’s Empowerment.” PTI SSG RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)