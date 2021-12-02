Left Menu

Brazil economy in recession after Q3 contraction

The consensus forecast for 2022 economic growth has fallen from 2.3% in June to less than 0.6% in the latest central bank poll of economists, released on Monday. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, Brazil's economy grew 4.0%, IBGE data showed, below a median forecast of 4.2% growth.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:48 IST
Brazil economy in recession after Q3 contraction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's economy contracted slightly in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, marking a recession in Latin America's largest economy.

The 0.1% decline in Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter was worse than the median forecast for 0.0% growth in a Reuters poll. Revised data also showed a 0.4% drop in the second quarter, worse than the 0.1% decline reported previously. The two straight quarters of economic contraction meet the technical definition of a recession.

Brazil's economic rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has sputtered as inflation surged into double digits, forcing the central bank to raise borrowing costs aggressively. Some economists are warning of a deeper downturn next year. The consensus forecast for 2022 economic growth has fallen from 2.3% in June to less than 0.6% in the latest central bank poll of economists, released on Monday.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, Brazil's economy grew 4.0%, IBGE data showed, below a median forecast of 4.2% growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021