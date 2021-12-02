Turkey cenbank signals new-year rates pause after lira slump

Turkey's central bank chief signaled on Thursday that aggressive policy easing would likely pause in January after one more rate cut this month, according to participants on an investor call that came after a historic lira selloff.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan separately chose Nureddin Nebati, a strong supporter of his low rate policy, as treasury and finance minister overnight after Lutfi Elvan, who was seen as having more orthodox views, resigned from the post. The currency held flat at 13.42 versus the dollar at 1205 GMT after hitting a record low 14.0 on Tuesday.

It has steadied since the central bank intervened on Wednesday to calm "unhealthy" market moves, after a 30% crash last month that was Turkey's second-worst ever. It is down 44% since the start of the year. The selloff has been driven by a series of rate cuts to 15% from 19% in September, even as annual inflation hits 20%. It is expected to be near 30% next year following the lira depreciation.

Economists have widely criticized the stimulus as reckless. Opposition politicians have called for snap elections to reverse course, and Turks say the currency plunge and soaring prices have upended household budgets and future plans. On the monthly conference call, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu - appointed by Erdogan in March - told local investors there was some limited room for another rate cut this month, four participants told Reuters.

"I got the impression that he will pause (easing) and watch for some time in 2022 after a final limited cut in December," said one participant who requested anonymity. Kavcioglu signalled that the bank was "almost done for the time being", said another participant on the call, which was closed to the press.

EXPECTING A MIRACLE In its policy statement last month, when it cut rates by another 100 basis points, the bank said it would consider using its "limited" room for more easing at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Turkish bonds have risen despite the rate cuts, suggesting traders expect a central bank U-turn. Money markets are pricing in a policy rate rise to 24% over the next year, and that it will stay above 22% for years. "I see Erdogan is panicking over (how) to reconcile his voter base" ahead of elections in 2023, said Burak Bilgehan Ozpek, a political science professor at TOBB University in Ankara.

"People around Erdogan expect a miracle from him ... but this time it's different because economics is a more rational, mathematical thing and does not heed miracles," he said. "There is no hat, and there is no rabbit to pull out."

Call participants said Kavcioglu had echoed Erdogan's view that policy needed to boost investments and exports while limiting imports, and that the effects of the easing would be observed in the first half of 2022. He was due to talk with foreign investors on Thursday.

Erdogan, who faces sliding polls, has rapidly overhauled the central bank's leadership and pressured it to cut rates to boost growth and jobs. Elvan, the former finance minister, asked to be "released from his duties", the Official Gazette said, following on the heels of other officials at the central bank and elsewhere who disagreed with the direction of policy.

His successor Nebati, the former deputy finance minister, last week praised Erdogan's drive to lower rates and said Turkey had sought for years to implement such a policy but had faced strong opposition. "This time we are determined to implement it," he wrote on Twitter, adding there was "no problem" with keeping rates low in current market conditions.

