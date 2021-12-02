Sebi asks stock brokers to disclose investors charter, compliant data on websites

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked stock brokers to disclose investors' charter as well as data about complaints they received on their websites.

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

To facilitate investor awareness about several activities which an investor deals with such as the opening of an account, KYC and in-person verification, a process for dematerialization, and complaint resolution, Sebi, in consultation with the market participants, has prepared an investor charter for stockbrokers.

This charter specified about rights of investors, various activities of stockbrokers with timelines, dos, and don'ts for investors, and grievance redressal mechanism.

In this regard, exchanges have been directed to advise stockbrokers to bring the investor charter for stockbrokers to the notice of their clients -- existing as well as new ones -- through disclosing the investor charter on their respective websites, making them available at prominent places in the office, provide a copy of the charter as a part of account opening kit to the clients, through e-mails or letters, etc.

Additionally, in a bid to bring about transparency in the investor grievance redressal mechanism, Sebi has asked brokers to disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof.

The data needs to be disclosed latest by the 7th of the succeeding month, Sebi said.

In addition, the regulator has also prescribed a format for disclosing data of complaints on their websites.

Under the disclosure, brokers will have to disclose about complaints received during the month, those carried forward from the previous month, complaints pending for more than three months, complaints resolved, and the average time is taken in the resolution of a complaint, among others.

Earlier, Sebi had asked depositories, Registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs) and merchant bankers to disclose on their websites, the investor charter for a bunch of categories.

Besides, it had directed exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations to disclose on their websites, the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof.

This came after the Sebi regulator came out with an investor charter in November. This charter includes the rights and responsibilities of investors and dos and don'ts of investing in the securities market.

The charter is aimed at protecting the ''interests of investors by enabling them to understand the risks involved and invest in a fair, transparent, secure market, and to get services in a timely and efficient manner''.

The rights include getting fair and equitable treatment, expecting redressal of investor grievances filed in SCORES in a time-bound manner.

Also, the market regulator created a separate investor charter for market infrastructure institutions-- stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

