Nepal issues alert against possible spread of Omicron variant in Sudurpaschim province

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:27 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Sudurpaschim province bordering India has launched preventive measures against the possible spread of the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new variant poses a very high risk globally, declaring it as the ' variant of concern'.

Sudurpaschim Health Directorate said surveillance has been enhanced along India-Nepal border points in the province taking into consideration the high risk posed by COVID-19 latest strain classified as B.1.1.529.

“The risk from the new variant prevails high in the province as it shares the border with India,” the Directorate said.

If the new variant is spread in neighbouring India, Suduraschim will have high risk, it said, adding health desks have been set up along the border points.

Gaddachauki, Srinagar, Jhulaghat, and Pulghat remain as the major points along the India-Nepal border in the province and people’s movement via these points is relatively higher than other entry points.

“It will take no time for the variant to spread in Nepal if it enters the country. So, we have ensured COVID-19 test facility and vaccination along the borders,” Directorate Chief Gunaraj Awasthi said.

“We are waiting for the direction from the Ministry of Health and Population at the centre to take measures ahead against the new variant of COVID-19,” he said.

He further explained that they have set a target to vaccinate all eligible citizens above 18 against COVID-19 by mid-December and declare the province a fully-vaccinated zone for COVID-19.

