Health News Roundup: China accelerating research into COVID-19 shots targeting Omicron -state media; GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China accelerating research into COVID-19 shots targeting Omicron -state media

China is accelerating research and development of COVID-19 vaccines targeting the Omicron variant, a health official said on Thursday, amid concerns among global scientists that it may spread more quickly than other strains. Mainland China has not detected any Omicron case yet.

GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron

Laboratory analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is developing with U.S. partner Vir has indicated the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. A GSK statement said that lab tests and a study on hamsters have demonstrated the sotrovimab antibody cocktail to work against viruses that were bio-engineered to carry a number of hallmark mutations of the Omicron variant.

India reports first Omicron cases, no plan to authorize boosters

India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant, aged 66 and 46 years, were showing mild symptoms but declined to provide their vaccine or travel history, citing their privacy.

Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to Biden vaccine rules

Courts have recently blocked some of the Biden administration's rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth. The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged the administration exceeded its authority.

U.S., Germany plan new restrictions as Omicron rattles investors

The United States and Germany joined countries around the globe planning stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday as the new Omicron variant rattled markets, fearful it could choke a tentative economic recovery from the pandemic. Much remains unknown about Omicron, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries, just as parts of Europe are suffering a surge in infections of the better-known Delta variant as winter sets in.

U.S. to require private health insurance companies cover at-home COVID-19 tests

The U.S. government will require private health insurance companies to reimburse customers for the cost of over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests under new measures to combat the pandemic that President Joe Biden will unveil on Thursday, administration officials said. The rule on reimbursement will benefit some 150 million Americans who have private health insurance, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Biden's announcement.

First two cases of Omicron variant case found in mainland France

France on Thursday reported its first two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, as the government's top scientific adviser said it could become dominant in the country by the end of January. The health body for the Ile de France region of greater Paris said in a statement an Omicron case had been found in a person who returned from Nigeria.

Dutch say pre-flight tests needed as most COVID passengers from S.Africa were vaccinated

Dutch health authorities called for pre-flight COVID-19 tests regardless of vaccination status for travel from outside the European Union, revealing that about 90% of the 62 people who tested positive on two flights from South Africa on Nov. 26 had been vaccinated. Under rules in place at the time, more than 600 passengers were able to board the KLM airline flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town with either proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test results.

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany's 16 states restricting the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries.

Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday. The variant was found in a person who had travelled to Finland from Sweden, the institute added and said it was still investigating samples from other people travelling in the same group that now were sick with COVID-19.

