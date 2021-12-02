Left Menu

Neuberg Diagnostics expands footprint in North India

  • Country:
  • India

Neuberg Diagnostics on Thursday announced the launch of ten diagnostics laboratories and over hundred touchpoints across Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The diagnostic labs are wholly-owned by Neuberg and are equipped to conduct and process wide variety of tests.

Collectively, the 10 laboratories are capable to process about 10,000 samples in a day.

''At Neuberg, our strategic decisions are governed by our commitment to making state-of-the-art technology and new generation diagnostics accessible and affordable to all sections of the society. With our most recent expansion, we are one step closer to achieving our mission of universal access,'' Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu said in a statement.

The company already has a significant presence across India, the UAE, and South Africa and are on a path to expand and strengthen presence in domestic and international markets, he added.

''We have established technology incubation centers in the United States and certain European countries. Over the long-term, our aim is to bring all technologically advanced equipment to India,'' Velu stated.

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has over 120 outlets in India. It also operates over 20 units outside of the country.

