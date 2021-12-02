Outbreak of Omicron virus variant confirmed in Oslo, Norwegian media reports
An outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Oslo, Norwegian media reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the Oslo municipality.
One person was confirmed positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday, following a company Christmas party in Oslo, the reports said, with more positive cases expected.
