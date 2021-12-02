Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:37 IST
Covid norm violations: Delhi govt collects over Rs 181 cr as fine between April & Nov
  • India

The Delhi government has collected over Rs 181 crore as fine between April and November for violating Covid guidelines, according to official data.

Nearly 156 enforcement teams with 129 enforcement vehicles are in place in the city.

Between November 1 and November 25, 93,583 challans were issued and Rs 17,60,99,346 crore imposed as fine with 2,078 FIRs being registered.

The Revenue Department had imposed fines worth Rs 15.16 crore by issuing more than 85,000 challans for Covid-related violations in May.

In June, Rs 25.19 crore fine was imposed on more than 1.58 lakh violators, according to the data.

In July, over 2.11 lakh challans were issued and the fine amount soared to Rs 36.21 crore. The next month, the fine amount declined to 32.33 crore with over 1.81 lakh challans being issued.

In September and October, the number of challans stood at 1,69,370 and 1,27,862 respectively while the fine imposed stood at Rs 30,17,70,200 and 25,10,55,200 respectively.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has authorised the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of civic bodies and other officers to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, guidelines and other instructions in areas like markets, malls, restaurants, bus and railway stations.

