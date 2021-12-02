Wary of EU’s Global Gateway to rival BRI, China says they can complement each other

Playing down the likely challenge from the European Union’s ambitious USD 340 billion Global Gateway infrastructure programme to its BRI, a wary China on Thursday extended a guarded response, saying the two initiatives can complement each other to enhance global connectivity.

On Wednesday, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU's long-awaited infrastructure drive, which officials said will offer a “true alternative” to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The plan, known as the Global Gateway, promises to mobilise up to USD 340 billion between 2021 and 2027 for modern infrastructure projects outside the EU, covering items such as fibre optic cables, clean transport corridors and clean power transmission.

“China welcomes all initiatives that help developing countries improve infrastructure and promote common development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a media briefing while reacting to the EU's Global Gateway project.

“We also believe that different initiatives should not replace or exclude each other. Instead, we advocate inclusiveness, communication and coordination for greater synergy”, he noted.

“China and the EU have much in common in the overall direction of connectivity. There is every reason for us to complement each other and jointly enhance the connectivity between countries and global sustainable development”, he explained.

Defending the BRI, Wang said that cooperation under the initiative has delivered tangible benefits to people in participating countries.

“Going forward, we will continue to strengthen cooperation with all BRI partners and work for steady progress in various sectors”, he said.

This is the second rival connectivity project to compete with China’s multi-billion BRI.

US President Joe Biden has unveiled his global infrastructure the Build Back Better World (B3W) at the G7 summit in June this year with the goal of creating “a values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership” to help finance projects in developing countries.

While the EU's proposal does not mention China by name, von der Leyen left little doubt that Beijing was in her thoughts during the press conference in Brussels.

“Yes, definitely,” she said, when asked if it could compete with the BRI, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

“We are able to do that. Countries made their experience with the Chinese investments. They need better and different offers,” she said.

“And we bring on top the private sector with us – a private sector that in such a way does not exist in China,” von der Leyen added, saying it was a “true alternative”.

The funds will be a combination of loans, grants and guarantees, distributed through a variety of public, private and development finance, with just over half coming in the form of direct funding.

No initial projects have been launched so far, but the EU said it is “paying particular attention to Africa, Central Asia and Latin America”, and focusing on the overarching sectors of climate, digital and transport, the Post report said.

However, the Chinese Ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming said the EU initiative is “welcome if it is truly open”.

“On the contrary, any attempt to turn infrastructure projects into a geopolitical tool would fail the expectation of the international community and harm one’s own interests,” Zhang cautioned.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had launched BRI in 2013 to undertake big infrastructure projects in the world, which in turn would also enhance Beijing’s global influence.

According to official data, China had invested USD 139.8 billion by 2020, including USD 22.5 billion last year alone. This includes the BRI’s flagship project -- the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in which Beijing has so far invested over USD 25 billion.

India has protested to China over the 3,000-km long CPEC connecting China’s Xinjiang with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lack of transparency of BRI agreements and mounting debt to China by smaller countries have raised global concerns.

The 99-year lease of Hambantota port to China has raised red flags about the downside of the BRI and Beijing’s push for major infrastructure projects costing billions of dollars in smaller countries.

As the US and EU finalised their own global infrastructure, President Xi had cautioned officials last month that the international environment for the BRI is getting increasingly complex and asked them to seize strategic opportunities to get projects.

While Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang’s response was guarded, Chinese official media attacked the EU’s Global Gateway, saying that it is unlikely to succeed if Brussels attaches conditions and transparency.

China's BRI is fundamentally different from Europe's overseas aid projects, the media said.

The reason why China has been able to achieve great success in economic cooperation with developing countries is because it has never attached any political conditions to BRI partnerships, a report in the state-run Global Times said.

With the Global Gateway, the EU, moving alongside the US, is orchestrating a push for its voice to be heard and followed in a global race to set trends and standards in the environment and social activities, Gao Lingyun, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)