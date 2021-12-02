Left Menu

1,502 international passengers tested for Covid at 11 AAI-run airports on Wed; none found positive

None found positive, the AAI said.According to an update issued by the health ministry on November 30, the at-risk list includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China and Mauritius.Other countries in the list are New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.The Centre had earlier this week asked the states and Union territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from the at-risk countries on the first day of arrival and a re-test on the eighth day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:38 IST
1,502 international passengers tested for Covid at 11 AAI-run airports on Wed; none found positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,502 international passengers were tested for COVID-19 at 11 AAI-run airports on Wednesday and none of them was found positive, according to an official statement.

Major airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, are run by private companies and not by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and operates more than 100 airports across the country.

Eleven AAI airports operated 64 international flights on Wednesday. ''Seven international flights arrived from 'at risk countries' and 57 from 'non at risk countries','' the AAI wrote on Twitter.

A total of 1,502 passengers were tested at these airports, it added.

''Out of the total number of passengers, 311 passengers were tested through rapid RT-PCR test and 1,191 passengers through RT-PCR test. None found positive,'' the AAI said.

According to an update issued by the health ministry on November 30, the ''at-risk'' list includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China and Mauritius.

Other countries in the list are New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

The Centre had earlier this week asked the states and Union territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from the ''at-risk'' countries on the first day of arrival and a re-test on the eighth day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021