BDL and Indian Army sign contract worth Rs 471.41 crore

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Indian Army signed a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore for Refurbishment of IGLA - 1M missiles, BDL said here on Thursday.

After the Refurbishment, a fresh lease of life will be given to the missile for a period of ten years. The value of the contract is Rs 471.41 Crore which was signed on Wednesday in New Delhi, BDL said in a release.

The company, in addition to carrying out refurbishment, deals with manufacture and supply of Guided Missiles and associated equipment, Underwater Weapon Systems, Airborne Weapon Systems, Ground Support Equipment and product life cycle support.

In order to give momentum to its efforts towards self-reliance, BDL has also built-up its in-house R&D capabilities primarily focusing on design and engineering activities. The company is leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to develop futuristic weapons for the Armed Forces, the release said.

To tap the export potential of its products, BDL has forayed into international market by offering its exportable products to friendly foreign countries. The company has already exported Torpedoes to a friendly foreign country. BDL is also receiving leads from several countries for its products, it said.

