Gujarat CM invites industries to relocate businesses to state

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday invited global and domestic industries, which are seeking to relocate their businesses in the post-pandemic times, to the state saying it offers a conducive investment climate and opportunities.

Patel was speaking at a road show organised in the city ahead of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The three-day bi-annual summit is scheduled to begin on January 10 next year. The theme for this year's summit is 'Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

As a precursor to the summit, Patel met various industry leaders, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran; Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO and CII past president Uday Kotak; Reliance Industries Executive Director Nikhil Meswani; Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate and Ceat Tyres Managing Director Anant Goenka.

He also held interactive meetings with foreign consulates and delegates.

Patel added that political stability, commitment towards all-round holistic development and conducive environment since the last two-and-a-half decades have played a major role in Gujarat becoming the role model for global development.

He emphasised on the dominance of the state as the country's most-preferred investment destination across the globe.

Patel said the state government is aiming to attract more investments in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up, e-vehicles, research and development, and tourism, among others.

He invited financial institutions, fintech companies and start-ups to invest and do business in the state's GIFT City.

The state's Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Rajiv Gupta said that with a growth rate of more than 10 per cent, having 17 per cent of India's industrial output, Gujarat contributes to 37.5 per cent in GDP as against the national average of 17 per cent.

Industry body CII is the national partner for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)