Dutch authorities: all 14 passengers from S.Africa flights with Omicron were vaccinated
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:03 IST
All 14 passengers on Nov. 26 flights from South Africa to the Netherlands that were later found to have the Omicron coronavirus variant had been vaccinated, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) confirmed the vaccination status of the 14 on the basis of an investigation by the regional health authority that oversees Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
