Philanthropist SPS Oberoi appointed honorary advisor by Punjab govt

Renowned philanthropist Dr S P S Oberoi has been appointed as honorary advisor on health and skill development, according to a government release.

The orders will be issued later in this regard, it said.

Oberoi is a managing trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust as well as president of Asian Gatka Foundation, and founder and chairman of Apex Group of Companies.

