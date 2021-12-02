Left Menu

Philanthropist SPS Oberoi appointed honorary advisor by Punjab govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:16 IST
The Punjab government on Thursday appointed philanthropist Dr S P S Oberoi as honorary advisor.

Renowned philanthropist Dr S P S Oberoi has been appointed as honorary advisor on health and skill development, according to a government release.

The orders will be issued later in this regard, it said.

Oberoi is a managing trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust as well as president of Asian Gatka Foundation, and founder and chairman of Apex Group of Companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

